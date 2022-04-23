Over 200 students participate in 'World Book Day' painting competitions

The Directorate of Sports Culture and Tourism Municipal Corporation Islamabad organized painting competitions wherein students of various educational institutions participated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Directorate of sports Culture and Tourism Municipal Corporation Islamabad organized painting competitions wherein students of various educational institutions participated.

The painting contest on book reading was held between different schools at Arts and Crafts Village here on Saturday.

Focal Person MCI Dr. Abdullah Tabassum told APP, "More than 200 students from ten schools took part in the competitions, in which the children highlighted the importance of reading books in modern times through their painting / sketching".

The winner of this special competition was Ariha Shahid while Ayesha Riaz bagged the second position and Saif-ur-Rehman got the third.

Trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the position holders.

Special prize was given to Uzma for her artwork.

Chief Metropolitan Officer Captain (R) Syed Ali Asghar, while congratulating the directorate for organizing such competitions, said that there is a dearth of book reading due to modern technology.

Encouraging the new generation towards books and promoting book reading in children is the need of the hour, he said.