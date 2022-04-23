UrduPoint.com

Over 200 Students Participate In 'World Book Day' Painting Competitions

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2022 | 07:19 PM

Over 200 students participate in 'World Book Day' painting competitions

The Directorate of Sports Culture and Tourism Municipal Corporation Islamabad organized painting competitions wherein students of various educational institutions participated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Directorate of sports Culture and Tourism Municipal Corporation Islamabad organized painting competitions wherein students of various educational institutions participated.

The painting contest on book reading was held between different schools at Arts and Crafts Village here on Saturday.

Focal Person MCI Dr. Abdullah Tabassum told APP, "More than 200 students from ten schools took part in the competitions, in which the children highlighted the importance of reading books in modern times through their painting / sketching".

The winner of this special competition was Ariha Shahid while Ayesha Riaz bagged the second position and Saif-ur-Rehman got the third.

Trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the position holders.

Special prize was given to Uzma for her artwork.

Chief Metropolitan Officer Captain (R) Syed Ali Asghar, while congratulating the directorate for organizing such competitions, said that there is a dearth of book reading due to modern technology.

Encouraging the new generation towards books and promoting book reading in children is the need of the hour, he said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Sports Reading From

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Nationalists Interrupt Evacuation of Civ ..

Ukrainian Nationalists Interrupt Evacuation of Civilians From Mariupol - DPR Mil ..

29 seconds ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

32 seconds ago
 Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) observed in Sukku ..

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA) observed in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

3 minutes ago
 PAC organizes Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

PAC organizes Naatia Mehfil-e-Mushaira

3 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Ali observed in Badin

Youm-e-Ali observed in Badin

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.