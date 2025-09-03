Over 200 Students Visit Investigation Branch For Internship Program
Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 11:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Over 200 students from various universities visited the Investigation Branch Punjab on Wednesday as part of the Punjab Police Internship Programme.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, the students were given briefings on the working of key departments including the Monitoring Cell, Fingerprint Bureau, Regional Monitoring Unit, and Call Data Record (CDR) Branch.
Additional Inspector General Investigation Branch Punjab, Shahzada Sultan, gave a comprehensive briefing to the students and answered their questions regarding departmental operations.
The spokesperson said the internship programme aims to provide students with practical exposure to police working and enhance their understanding of investigative processes.
