Over 200-year-old Jamia Masjid Rajgan discovered in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Construction workers uncovered the remains of over 200-year-old Jamia Masjid Rajgan during development work in the Paryan area of Islamabad, where archaeologists say the Mughal-style mosque once served as a central place of worship for a thriving village community.

The discovery was made during development work at Lotus Park, where bulldozers and diggers were preparing the ground for new recreational facilities. What first appeared to be uneven foundations soon revealed itself as the ancient walls and arched niches of a mosque lost to time. Work was halted, and officials from the Department of Archaeology were called in to examine the site.

Experts believe the mosque dates back to the early 19th century, with its design bearing a strong resemblance to Mughal-era architecture. The remains include high arched doorways, prayer niches, and layers of handmade brickwork — all pointing to the mosque’s historic and cultural value. “This was not just a small village mosque,” said Anjum Dara ,anarchaeologist involved in the survey. “Its scale and craftsmanship suggest it once served as the spiritual center of a thriving settlement.”

The mosque’s surroundings — dense with trees and untouched greenery — add to its mystique. Even in ruin, the site carries a spiritual silence, a reminder of prayers once offered here by villagers long gone.

For locals, the rediscovery has stirred both pride and concern. Many fear that without urgent action, the fragile structure could once again vanish — this time to modern development.

“We grew up hearing stories of an old mosque hidden somewhere in the hills, but we never thought it would come to light like this,” said Khalid Mehmood, a resident of Rajgan. “The government must restore it. This is our heritage.” Civic groups in Islamabad are now pushing for the mosque’s preservation, noting that the city often overlooks its own cultural past in the rush toward modernization. Historians also see an opportunity to turn the site into a heritage attraction that could draw researchers and visitors alike.

The Department of Archaeology has confirmed that Jamia Masjid Rajgan is of significant historical importance. According to initial investigations, its foundation was laid in the early 1800s, making it one of the oldest surviving religious structures in the Islamabad region. Authorities have stated that the mosque will soon be proposed for inclusion in the national register of protected heritage sites. Once listed, it would receive state-backed conservation efforts, ensuring its survival for generations to come.

The rediscovery of Jamia Masjid Rajgan is a reminder that Islamabad, often seen as a modern planned city, holds within it layers of forgotten history. Beyond being a place of worship, the mosque represents the continuity of Islamic culture, art, and community life in this region. If restored, experts say, the site could become not only a tourist attraction but also a living classroom for historians, architects, and students of heritage.

