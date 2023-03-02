Over 2,000 bags of hoarded flour recovered, 3110 bags of flour smuggling bid foiled

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food department in a crackdown against hoarders on Thursday arrested six people and recovered over 2000 bags of hoarded flour from their possession.

They also foiled different bids to smuggle 3100 bags of flour from Bhattar interchange and arrested 12 smugglers.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of food department led by deputy director food department AD Saqib along with District food controller Muhammad Ramzan Sial, assistant food controllers and Police raided a private godown near Naseerabad and found stockpiled subsidized wheat flour.

During the raid, it was detected that the official subsidized flour was packed in new packing for sale at exorbitant rates in the open market. Six persons were booked under the food act and were sent behind the bars. Moreover, the food department during checking of vehicles sized 3110 bags of flour from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and impounded four vehicles including a truck, pick up and even a passenger van in which flour was being smuggled while 12 persons were arrested and handed over to police.