Over 2,000 Cases Reported On ICT-15 App In Three Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) In the past three months, over 2,000 cases have been reported on the ICT-15 app, created to provide citizens a platform to inform the police about any unlawful activities, illegal resident foreigners in urban areas, and criminal elements.

Additionally, the citizens can obtain immediate assistance from the police by sending images, videos, or audio messages related to any incident or occurrence, a public relations officer said.

According to the details, following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police’s "ICT-15” application promptly assists urban residents in emergencies in the Federal capital.

He said that this app proves to be extremely helpful in providing immediate assistance to urban residents during any emergency.

In the past three months, 2,158 cases were recorded on the "ICT-15" app, with 43 cases related to the police, distributed as 23 in October, 15 in November, and five in December.

Moreover, Islamabad Capital Police promptly resolved these cases, considering merit and transparency.

The “ICT-15” app ensures that the police can reach the scene of assistance in minimal time upon receiving information. It has proven to be a valuable tool for urban assistance in the federal capital, allowing citizens to contribute to crime prevention.

Islamabad Capital Police is committed to ensuring the safety of life and property for city residents, utilizing all available resources, and preventing any elements from disrupting urban peace.

