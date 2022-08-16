Over 2,000 female students could be deprived of higher education if dormitories abolished

The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed fear that over two thousand female students belonging to rural areas of Sindh could be deprived of higher education if dormitories were abolished following reduction financial pattern which adopted by other universities of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed fear that over two thousand female students belonging to rural areas of Sindh could be deprived of higher education if dormitories were abolished following reduction financial pattern which adopted by other universities of the province.

The University management is providing boarding and lodging facilities to five thousand students including more than two thousand female students in their respective hostels with best environment.

The Vice Chancellor stated this while addressing the 44 officers of grade 18 of different 6 groups of 34th midterm management course of National Institute of Management Karachi who visited the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday.

During the meeting with the Vice Chancellor, the Director General National Institute of Management Karachi Dr. Lubna Ayub was also present on this occasion.

Besides, Registrar University of Sindh Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta Campus Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon, Deans and other teaching and administrative heads were also present on the occasion.

The Vice-Chancellor informed that a total of 48000 students were studying simultaneously in different teaching departments, institutes and centres of the University.

The Federal government had released Rs. 320 million in respect of scholarship which had been disbursed to the deserving students while another Rs 160 million will be distributed among the selected meritorious students once the university opened after summer vacations, he informed.

He said that after the federal government, the Sindh government and the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) had also been providing scholarships for the students of the University of Sindh for the last two years, which were delivered to the meritorious students after interviews.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that during his one-and-a-half-year tenure as Vice Chancellor, he made the admission system online and computerized the finance wing, due to which the financial leakages were stopped.

While addressing the Director General of National Institute of Management Karachi Dr. Lubna Ayub, he said that the officers of the University of Sindh should also be considered for training along with civil servants, which will improve the working of the officers.

"If the institutions are strong, the governments will also be strong," he said and added that the University of Sindh, University of Karachi, Shah Latif University Khairpur or Punjab University Lahore could not be compared with Oxford or Cambridge Universities however, the higher education institutions of the country were imparting quality education and conducting research in their capacity.

He informed that the University of Sindh was advancing in the field of research while its researchers were doing excellent work in their respective fields.

He said that poor children from backward areas came to study in the University of Sindh, who are being provided with all possible amenities adding that the university had a quota for the martyrs Military and Police, Punjab, KPK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir.

The youth of these areas must be apprised of the academic opportunities so that they might seek admissions, he added.

Dr. Lubna Ayub while speaking on the occasion assured that the officers of the University of Sindh will also be trained in National Institute of Management Karachi along with civil servants.

The officers also visited Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro where they were briefed about the academic performance of the varsity.