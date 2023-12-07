Over 2000 Kashmiri children maimed and physically disabled by Indian forces in less than two years: Mushaal

Special Assistant to the caretaker Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, emphasized the invaluable contributions of persons with special needs, stating that they are the gems of the society

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to the caretaker Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, emphasized the invaluable contributions of persons with special needs, stating that they are the gems of the society. Speaking at an event organized by the Punjab Council of Arts, Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the Government Degree College for Special Education in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Mushaal underscored the importance of adopting an inclusive approach to fully utilize the true capabilities of persons with special needs, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Focal Person to SAPM Ms. Sabien Hussein Mullick, Principal of the Government College for Special Education Kashif Mehmood, President Mughal Welfare Society Mirza Muzammil Mukhtar, Founder of Spring Association Raja Imran Hussain and Director Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Waqar Ahmed participated in the event. Students from various special education institutions showcased their talents by performing national anthem, patriotic songs, Kalam-e-Iqbal, and paying tribute to the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Mushaal expressed that with a little support, persons with special needs could become productive members of the society. Addressing the students of the Degree College of Special Education, she affirmed that they were among the strongest individuals and as capable of achieving wonders as anyone else. She urged civil society and organizations not to marginalize persons with special needs, emphasizing the necessity to empower them through accessibility, supportive policies and legislations, provision of adequate facilities and the development of support services, rehabilitation and counseling centers.

Highlighting the plight of the people, especially children, in Palestine and Kashmir, Mushaal shared alarming statistics, noting that more than two thousand children in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had been maimed and physically disabled by Indian forces in less than two years.

She also spoke about her husband, Kashmiri Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, who has lost sight in one eye and is suffering from partial paralysis due to the brutal torture inflicted by Indian occupation forces.

Mushaal also informed the audience about special provisions for persons with special needs in the ongoing 100-day plan by the Ministry of Human Rights. Some of these provisions include free transport and healthcare, tax concessions/exemptions, concessions in utility bills, increased quotas, and vocational training to promote employment. She emphasized that the input and help of people with special needs were considered in preparing the 100-day plan.

Legal safeguards, such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), Pakistan’s Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Act, 2015, and the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020, were also highlighted as essential protections against the violation of the rights of persons with special needs.

Applauding the performances of the students with special needs, SAPM Mushaal Hussein Mullick described them as a reminder of the remarkable talents that thrive within every individual, irrespective of their abilities. She called for an inclusive future where everyone can shine and share their talent with the world.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick and Sabien Hussein Mullick expressed appreciation for the efforts of the event organizers and distributed shields among the organizers and participants as a token of acknowledgment.