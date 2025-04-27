Open Menu

Over 2,000 Kashmiris Arrested During Ongoing Crackdown In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM

Over 2,000 Kashmiris arrested during ongoing crackdown in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Indian forces’ personnel in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have arrested more than 2,000 Kashmiris from various districts during widespread crackdowns.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested over 2,000 people, mostly youth, from different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts during cordon and search operations and house raids.

The detainees have been shifted to police stations and army camps, where they are being subjected to intense interrogation.

Out of these, more than 175 individuals were arrested during the ongoing crackdown in various parts of Islamabad district.

A spokesperson of the Indian police confirmed in a statement that 175 people have been detained during house raids and search operations in different areas of Islamabad.

He further stated that additional checkpoints have been set up across the district, and patrolling has been intensified. The police statement further said that ambushes and intensified patrolling have also been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas.

It is worth mentioning that following the April 22 incident in Pahalgam, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel have escalated search operations, house raids, and arbitrary arrests across the Valley.

Indian forces have also launched a ruthless campaign of demolishing the homes of pro-freedom Kashmiris.

Since yesterday alone, the ancestral homes of seven Kashmiris have been blown up using explosives.

