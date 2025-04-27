Over 2,000 Kashmiris Arrested During Ongoing Crackdown In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Indian forces’ personnel in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir have arrested more than 2,000 Kashmiris from various districts during widespread crackdowns.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops arrested over 2,000 people, mostly youth, from different areas of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts during cordon and search operations and house raids.
The detainees have been shifted to police stations and army camps, where they are being subjected to intense interrogation.
Out of these, more than 175 individuals were arrested during the ongoing crackdown in various parts of Islamabad district.
A spokesperson of the Indian police confirmed in a statement that 175 people have been detained during house raids and search operations in different areas of Islamabad.
He further stated that additional checkpoints have been set up across the district, and patrolling has been intensified. The police statement further said that ambushes and intensified patrolling have also been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas.
It is worth mentioning that following the April 22 incident in Pahalgam, Indian troops and paramilitary personnel have escalated search operations, house raids, and arbitrary arrests across the Valley.
Indian forces have also launched a ruthless campaign of demolishing the homes of pro-freedom Kashmiris.
Since yesterday alone, the ancestral homes of seven Kashmiris have been blown up using explosives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 2,000 Kashmiris arrested during ongoing crackdown in IIOJK1 minute ago
-
President appreciates security forces for successful operations against Khawarij9 hours ago
-
India to face Tit-for-Tat response, warns Senator Irfan Siddiqui9 hours ago
-
Kakar slams india's hostile stance against Pakistan9 hours ago
-
Rana Mashhood visits Kohat University of Science & Technology9 hours ago
-
Pakistan to respond to aggression with full force: Ishaq Dar10 hours ago
-
NPC, Silsala hold Naatiya Mushaira10 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for successful operations against khawarij terrorists in KP10 hours ago
-
15 Khwarij terrorists killed, two soldiers embraced martyrdom: ISPR11 hours ago
-
Summer vacations announced for schools in Punjab from June 111 hours ago
-
HRSP launches hair transplant tourism initiative to boost the economy11 hours ago
-
PM expresses condolences to Iranian President in telephone call11 hours ago