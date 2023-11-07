Over 2,000 laptops distributed among GU students under PM Scheme

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was organized in Gomal University here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zaheer ul islam Khattak was the chief guest of the ceremony which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dr Shakibullah and attended by Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Project Directors Mohsin Ali Raziq and Gohar Ali Khan besides Registrar Gomal University, Deans of all departments and administrative officers of the University.

About 2080 students of the University would be awarded with the laptops whose were shortlisted by the Scholarship Section of the Varsity from all the departments on merit basis.

Addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner said that the students who get laptops should enhance their knowledge and research work through positive use of this facility so that they could play a role for development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC Gomal University thanked the federal government especially, the Federal Minister for Education and the HEC Islamabad for awarding laptops to his Varsity’s students.

He also congratulated all the students and their parents who got the laptops.

He said that these laptops would be proved useful for the students in today's modern era wherein technology become need of everyone.

Speaking on the occasion, Gomal University Financial Aid and Incharge of Scholarship Section Dr. Hamid Khan informed that the Scholarship Section had collected the list of students from all the departments on merit basis and forwarded it to the HEC Islamabad in a very short time. After that, as many as 2080 students were selected by the HEC for laptops distribution.

He said the distribution process has been started today and each department has designated a specific day for the purpose so that the process could be completed in time.

He said the distribution of laptops in all departments of the University would be continued as per the scheduled day and time. He said the students could contact their department’s focal person or ‘financial aid and scholarship section’ if face any difficulty or problem.

At the end of the ceremony, Commissioner Dera Division Zaheer ul Islam Khattak and Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakibullah distributed laptops among the students.

