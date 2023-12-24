Open Menu

Over 2000 Nomination Papers Filed For 16 National And 51 Provincial Seats In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Over 2000 nomination papers were filed for 16 national and 51 provincial seats in Balochistan.

Over 2000 candidates are in the run for 16 national and 51 provincial assembly seats as the deadline for filing nomination papers has expired today, the Election Commission of Pakistan Balochistan chapter confirmed.

Over 500 candidates from various political parties platforms and as an independent status have filed nomination papers for 16 seats of the national assembly, while over 1,400 nomination papers have been submitted for 51 seats of the provincial assembly.

As many as 17 women have submitted nomination papers for the national assembly’s reserved seats whereas 54 women filed their nomination papers for the provincial assembly’s reserved seats.

Likewise, the Election Commission received a total of 28 nomination papers for minority-reserved seats in the provincial assembly.

