Over 2000 Power Pilferers Held In January

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:24 PM

Over 2000 power pilferers held in January

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught more than 2,000 power pilferers in all five circles during January

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has caught more than 2,000 power pilferers in all five circles during January.

The Spokesman said that some 1913 electricity meters would found defective/slow during checking while 98 consumers were getting direct supply from the poles.

On account of power theft and slow/ defective meter, the spokesman said over than 2.4million units were charged to the power pilferers besides imposing fine of Rs. 46. 3 millions For legal proceeding applications against 113 customers have also been submitted in the concerned police stations, he added.

IESCO Chief Chaudhary Shahid Iqbal said that in accordance of Federal Government and Ministry of energy (Power Division) directions, the anti-power theft campaign would continue till compete elimination of power pilferage.

The IESCO Chief requested to valued customers to take part in this national campaign and if they saw someone steeling electricity or any IESCO employee providing assistance in power theft, please call on IESCO help line 118 or complaint and monitoring cell Nos. 051-9252933-36.

