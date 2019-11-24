(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Over 2,000 students from 40 universities and institutes across the country participated in the 'Visio Spark-2019', the annual feature of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Wah Campus, which was held the other day.

It was the 17th national level day-long episode of the Visio-Spark of the event aiming to provide future information technology (IT) professionals an opportunity to exhibit their skills and get them familiar with the latest trends of the fast-developing sector, said a press statement issued here.

The students showed their prowess in different competitions, including Software Projects, Quiz, On-Spot Programming, E-Gaming, Poster Designing, IT Mushaira, mobile App Development, Web Development, Logo Designing, Code Debug, Micro Wiz, Speed Wiring, ROBO Race, Circuit and MATLAB Guru.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the event, Director CUI Wah Campus Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani while welcoming the participants, highlighted the importance of IT and technological innovations for existence of today's world.

He emphasized that the emerging economies in the world were now focusing on entrepreneurship which he said was the key for the development. He appreciated the organizers for holding the mega event, which provided an opportunity to the students to exhibit their IT skills. "The students should develop a habit of actively participating in such co-curricular activities to enhance their professional skills," he added.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, CEO, Pakistan Revenue Automation (Pvt) Limited, Ahmad Nawaz appreciated the students' work and contributions of the CUI in promotion of information technology in the country.

Head of Computer Science Department, Dr Muhammad Wasif Nisar while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the vital role of CUI in producing World Class IT professionals meeting requirements of the contemporary era.

Later, shields, certificates and cash awards were distributed among winners of different competitions.