Over 2,000 Students To Participate In Co-curricular Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 hours ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :To express solidarity with Kashmiris, a third five-Day All Pakistan Co-Curricular Competitions 2019 will begun on September 23 at the Punjab University here.

Around 2,000 students from Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir will participate in 17 competitions of different categories.

The event is a joint venture of the Punjab University, the Punjab Higher education Commission (PHEC), The Educationist and NAB.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Punjab Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid will be the chief guest while PU VC Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhter will preside over the event.

The event included competitions of Qirat, Naat, debates (urdu, English, Punjabi), photography, essay writing, poetry, painting, national songs and theatre Dramas among schools and university students in three separate categories, including school junior, school senior and college/university.

