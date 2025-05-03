Over 20,000 Challan Tickets Issued To Motorcyclists Without Helmets
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has intensified its campaign to improve road safety and enforce traffic laws across the city.
As part of the drive, over 20,000 motorcyclists were fined for not wearing helmets, according to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima.
CTO said that there is also made significant progress in licensing facilities. A total of 23,903 citizens received fresh driving licenses, while 123,067 people were provided with other license-related facilities.
To promote awareness, the education Wing of the City Traffic Police educated over 5,000 people last month. Awareness sessions were held in schools, colleges, universities, bus stands, and other public areas to spread knowledge about traffic rules and safe driving habits. CTO Beenish Fatima said that 2,955 challan tickets were issued to underage drivers and 10,810 challan tickets were issued to drivers for reckless driving.
Similarly, 3758 challan tickets were issued to tinted glasses vehicles.
Beenish Fatima said that 5,829 challan tickets have been issued for disrupting traffic flow.
CTO told that 2474 Public Service Vehicle (PSVs) were issued challan tickets.
Without fitness certificate some 1,042 vehicles were also issued challan tickets.
She added that 4020 challan tickets were issued on Lane/Line violations.
She told that 19,246 challan tickets were issued to drivers without driving license and 24,485 challan tickets were issued to drivers who had fancy number plates.
Some 3,199 challan tickets were issued to unregistered vehicles.
On violation of One-Way some 887 challan tickets were issued while 967 challan tickets were issued on traffic signal violation.
638 challan tickets were issued on wrong parking and 268 challan tickets were issued to smoke-emitting vehicles, she added.
Additionally, 271 FIRs were registered for more serious violations.
CTO Beenish Fatima emphasized that the traffic police is committed to ensuring road safety and will continue to take strict action against violators.
