Over 20,000 Kids To Be Vaccinated During Catch Up Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Over 20,000 kids to be vaccinated during catch up campaign

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahar said on Sunday that more than 20,000 children would be vaccinated against diseases during the big catch-up campaign.

He said that the children who have not been vaccinated for any reason from 2019, will be identified and vaccinated against diseases. He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding Big catch up campaign in his office.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Lodhran Dr. Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer Dr. Riaz Hussain and Focal Person EPI Dr.

Umar Iqbal along with other related departments were present.

Rauf said that along with zero-dose children, children who have received one or two vaccinations or who have not completed the course of immunization will also be vaccinated. He said that the big catch-up campaign will start from October 1 and will continue till October 31. He said that 20,000 children of 73 union councils of Lodhran district will be vaccinated during the campaign.

As many as 97 vaccinators and 194 social mobilizers will participate in the big catch-up campaign.

