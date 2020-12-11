Over 20,000 youth earned Rs 300 m through E-Rozgar programme

Over 20,000 youth have earned about Rs 300 million by benefiting Punjab Govt E-Rozgar programme by doing business online so far

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Over 20,000 youth have earned about Rs 300 million by benefiting Punjab Govt E-Rozgar programme by doing business online so far.

The programme was launched in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and youth affair department to train youth for licensing of various courses, says a news release issued on Friday.

Top free lancers are imparting training in creative designing, technical and client marketing & advertising, profile making and taking online orders under three months free of charge programme.

The government awards certificates among the students on completion of training successfully.

Under the programme, Govt Commerce College has offered free admission. The aspirants who are under 35 with Punjab domicile and have qualified sixteen years of education could apply online for the programme by Dec 24.