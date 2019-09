More than 200,000 people have been facilitated at E Khidmat Markaz during the last two-and-a-half years

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :More than 200,000 people have been facilitated at E Khidmat Markaz during the last two-and-a-half years.

This was informed by Incharge E Khidmat Markaz Khawar Hafeez while talking to the newsmen here Thursday.

He said that more than 90 thousands applicants got facility of domicile services in the same period.