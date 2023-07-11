Over 200,000 Pilgrims benefited from translation services during Hajj

Saudi Arabia's Languages and Translation Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque said that 207,865 individuals benefited from the program "The Provisions and Purposes of Hajj" broadcast in 10 languages, SPA reported

Deputy General President for Translation and Technical Affairs Ahmed Al-Humaidi said that the program's daily episodes, broadcast through the Manarat Al-Haramain digital platform, discuss topics like the types of Ihram, and provisions, purposes, and rituals of Hajj.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque offers these services in an effort to inform pilgrims about things related to Hajj in their own languages.