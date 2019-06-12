UrduPoint.com
Over 200,000 Visit Three Parks On Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Zahid Ikram said on Wednesday that three city parks attracted over 200,000 people during Eid days and appreciated officials deployed on Eid for facilitating people.

The figure corresponds to visitors at Shah Shams park, Qasim fort and park and Jinah park and does not include the number of people who visited other big parks including Chaman Zaar-e-Askari and cantonment garden.

During a visit to marketing branch, DG PHA said that steps would be taken to improve earnings of PHA and there would be no compromise with regard to action against defaulters.

He said that the auction of publicity fee contract would be held on June 28 and added that PHA was also looking for more opportunities to increase income.

Meanwhile, Zahid Ikram also supervised operation against defaulters during which many panaflex and other publicity displays were removed and taken into possession.

