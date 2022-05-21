Over 20,159 rolls display centres start functioning across country

Over 20,150 electoral roll display centres established by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) across the country, has started functioning from Saturday to provide final opportunity to people to include, delete, or rectify their names in the electoral rolls for general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Over 20,150 electoral roll display centres established by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) across the country, has started functioning from Saturday to provide final opportunity to people to include, delete, or rectify their Names in the electoral rolls for general election.

According to official sources, the display centres would remain operational from May 21 to June 19, 2022. All display centers of voter lists would remain open on today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday). The basic aim of displaying these lists was to provide an opportunity to people to get theirs and their family's votes registered in their respective areas in case they were not enlisted in preliminary lists.

The display centres have been set up in government buildings, especially in government run educational institutions. Voters can choose to register their votes at their permanent or temporary address.

In addition to display centers, the forms were available with offices of District Election Commissioners, Assistant Registration Officers and on the Election Commission's website at www.ecp.gov.pk.

As many as 12,037 display centres have also started operations in Punjab, 3,609 in Sindh, 3,040 in Khair Pakhtunkhwa and 1,473 in Balochistan.

If anyone wanted to raise objection over inclusion or exclusion of a name, than he or she would have to submit an application through form-16 of the ECP.

For correction of address as per CNIC, the voters would have to submit the application through form-17 available at the display centre.

Voters can verify their names and see if their Computerized National Identity Cards were registered correctly, and in case of any mistake they can correct it within the specified time frame.

If an eligible person's vote was not registered, he can register his vote according to permanent or temporary address of the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC). The name of irrelevant person or deceased person could be removed from preliminary voter lists, besides address written in CNIC could also be corrected in voter lists.

Government employees and their families can register and transfer their votes to a temporary address.

The ECP has also provided the facility to eligible voters to verify their voting details by just sending their Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) number (without hash or space) to 8300 through Short Messaging Services (SMS). After sending the message, a sender would receive a message in urdu, confirming location (electoral area), block code and serial number of the voter in the Electoral Rolls of his area of residence or registration (of his votes.

Further information or clarification could be obtained by dialing telephone no of ECP 051 9216943; Election Commissioner, Punjab 042-99210690; Election Commissioner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 091-9211034-5; Election Commissioner, Sindh 021-99203385 and Election Commissioner,Balochistan 081-9203674.

