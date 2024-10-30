Open Menu

Over 2.07m People Availed Policing Services During Current Year

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police khidmat centres are actively engaged in delivering digital services to citizens.

Each month, millions of citizens across the province, including Lahore, benefit from over a dozen police services at these centers. The IGP Punjab said that during the current year, more than 2.07 million citizens availed the policing services from these centers.

According to the details, 583,000 citizens obtained character certificates, 916,000 underwent general police verification, 4,269 had police verification for private employees, over 166,000 registered tenancy agreements, and more than 23,000 had vehicle verifications.

Additionally, 131,000 citizens received medico-legal certificates, over 66,000 reported lost documents, and 4,869 registered crime reports.

Furthermore, over 92,000 citizens obtained copies of FIRs, and 211 women's violence reports were filed. In efforts to protect vulnerable populations, legal and social support was provided to over 80,000 individuals, while 1,603 citizens completed employee registration (ROPE).

He emphasized that the police service center is a remarkable project for public service delivery and should be upgraded based on citizen feedback.

He instructed RPOs and DPOs to continue surprise visits to service centers and other police offices to further enhance and streamline the delivery of services to citizens.

