Over 2,081 New Cases Of Pink Eye Reported

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department said on Saturday that over 2,081 new cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, were reported across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to a report, released by the department, a total of 126,769 cases of eye infections were reported across 36 districts of Punjab during the last 30 days. Lahore, the provincial capital, alone accounted for 10,961 cases of eye infections this month, with an additional 142 new conjunctivitis cases emerging in the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur experienced the highest concentration of conjunctivitis cases in 30 days, with a staggering 21,536 cases recorded. Within the most recent 24-hour period, Bahawalpur reported 355 new eye infection cases.

Faisalabad reported 14,852 cases of conjunctivitis during one month, with 142 new cases documented in the latest 24 hours.

Dera Ghazi Khan registered 3,612 eye infection cases in one month, with an additional 130 new cases in last 24 hours.

Experts say conjunctivitis typically resolves on its own within 8 to 10 days. To reduce the risk of infection and aid in recovery, they strongly recommended maintaining proper eye hygiene, including regular washing with clean water, protection from intense sunlight, and shielding from dust and dirt.

Additionally, individuals with eye infections should ensure that their clothing and towels are kept separate from those of others to prevent potential transmission.

