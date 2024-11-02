Open Menu

Over 2.1 Million Children Vaccinated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 10:28 PM

The Catch-Up Day was conducted in the special polio immunization campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The Catch-Up Day was conducted in the special polio immunization campaign

which was carried out with renewed commitment.

Over the past five days, a total of 2,114,572 children had received polio drops. Health teams

successfully convinced parents in 193 refusal cases to vaccinate their children.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza told the media on Saturday that District Health Officers (DDHOs)

were closely monitoring the performance of polio workers in the field. He emphasized that all children under five who missed their vaccinations will receive polio drops today.

The deputy commissioner urged residents to report any issues regarding team attendance through official social media channels if vaccination teams do not arrive as expected.

He also called on parents to collaborate with polio teams and ensure their children receive the critical two doses of the vaccine.

