Over 2.1 mln receive COVID-19 vaccine in Pindi; 364 new cases reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,108,807 people including 39,477 health workers and 2,069,330 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Thursday,364 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 32,714 in the district.

As per the latest data, 60 cases were reported from Rawal Town, 87 from Potohar town,108 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 36 from Gujar Khan, 34 from Taxila,13 each from Kalar Syeda and Kahutta, four from KPK, two each from Islamabad, Murree and Kotli Sattian while one each case was reported from Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

"Presently 200 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 25 in Holy Family Hospital, 31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 90 in Institute of Urology,39 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, seven in Bilal hospital, four in Hearts International hospital, two in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and one each in District Headquarter and Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 29,443 patients were discharged after recovery while ten patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 93 stable and 97 on oxygen.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 9.35 per cent in the district, it added.