Over 210,000 Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :During a five-day immunization campaign starting from August 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 210,000 children under the age of five would be given anti-polio drops in the district.

The head of district health department Dr Fazl Maula said on Friday that 869 teams including fixed, mobile and transit had been constituted to administer polio drops to the target population by visiting houses, at bus terminals and at fixed points.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner directed all administrative officers, Teshildars and officials of health department to concentrate on the refusal cases and convince such parents to get their children vaccinated against the crippling disease.

He said that foolproof security would be provided to polio teams to avoid any untoward incident.

