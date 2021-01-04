UrduPoint.com
Over 210,000 Tourists Visit Galiyat To Enjoy Snowfall: Tourism Dept

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Galiyat valleys in Abbottabad district have attracted over 210,000 tourists in around 41,100 vehicles during last week to enjoy snowfall.

Latifur Rehman, a spokesman of KP Tourism Department told APP on Monday that about 17,400 vehicles carrying tourists have entered Galiyat from Abbottabad side and 23,700 vehicles from Murree side during December 28, 2020 to January 3, 2021.

He said over, 210,000 tourists have visited Galiyat during this period where they enjoyed the mesmerizing natural beauty and lush green valleys of Ayubia, Nathia Gali, Dhongali, Bagnotar, Harnoi, Khanpour and others adjoining areas.

Tourists mostly belonged to Central Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa have visited these areas on the weekend to enjoy snowfall.

