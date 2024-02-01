Open Menu

Over 2.14 Million Voters To Elect 4 MNAs, 9 MPAs In Karachi's Central District

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 06:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Over 2.14 million registered voters in Karachi's Central district will elect four National Assembly members and nine legislators of provincial Assembly of Sindh on February 08 general elections.

According to data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, after current digital census, the Central district is one of the largest district of Karachi division where one more NA and PA seats have been increased due to the rising population.

National Assembly constituencies NA 247, NA 248, NA 249 and NA 250 fall in the district Central Karachi having total number of voter 2144926.

The hundreds of candidates belonging to (MQM-P), Jammat-e-Islami(JI), Pakistan People's party (PPP), Tahreek e Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and the independent candidates were vying for NA and PA seats.

Out of 2144926 eligible voters almost 50 percent each male and female voters will exercise right of franchise in the general polls.

The Election Commission of Pakistan with the help of Caretaker provincial government, Sindh Police, Rangers and law enforcing agencies have adopted administrative and security arrangements for smooth conduct of General elections.

The District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said all required arrangements were made for holding of the general polls and strict action will be taken against violation of ECP's code of conduct.

He said all government organizations including district administration, Police, Rangers, Local Government department and other institutions will provide support to Election Commission of Pakistan for conducting free, fair and transparent general polls on February 08, 2024.

