Over 2.15 Mln People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,156,691 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 1,690,047 citizens inoculated first dose while 416,708 were administered the second dose of vaccine. He further said that 29,219 health workers were also given the first dose while 20,717 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 156,880 first doses and 104,586 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

To facilitate the people, vaccination centres had been established in various areas of the city including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters (DHQ) hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, THQ Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, RHC Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m to 8 p.m except Sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

