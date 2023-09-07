Open Menu

Over 216,650 Applications Received Through OCAS For Intermediate Admissions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Over 216,650 applications received through OCAS for intermediate admissions

Significant influx of more than 216,650 admission applications has been received from students across Punjab for intermediate admissions in over 750 public colleges through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the Higher Education Department (HED)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :A significant influx of more than 216,650 admission applications has been received from students across Punjab for intermediate admissions in over 750 public colleges through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) for the Higher education Department (HED).

According to a PITB press release, among the applications submitted through the OCAS portal, 131,660 belong to female students, while 84,990 have been filed by male students. These applications cover a wide range of programs, including 79,372 for FA, 71,837 for ICS, 42,496 for pre-medical, 9,673 for pre-engineering, and 9,558 for I.Com.

The OCAS serves as a convenient platform for students to apply for admissions to government colleges in Punjab without the need for physical visits to the institutions.

It has provided students in remote areas with the opportunity to apply online, saving time and money also ensuring prompt compilation of applications and merit lists.

The OCAS offers students 24/7 access to apply and stay informed about admission updates. Additionally, students can access digital college brochures and track the status of their admission applications through the respective college websites. The system is currently accepting applications for intermediate programs. College brochures are available free of charge on the OCAS Portal: www.ocas.punjab.gov.pk.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Male Money From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household he ..

Dubai to conduct fourth comprehensive household health survey

17 minutes ago
 Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Tax ..

Eight held during crackdown against outlaws in Taxila

8 minutes ago
 Election Commission briefed with live demo of Resu ..

Election Commission briefed with live demo of Result Compilation System

3 minutes ago
 CTD arrests banned outfit's militant in Sukkur

CTD arrests banned outfit's militant in Sukkur

3 minutes ago
 LESCO carries out operation against power thieves

LESCO carries out operation against power thieves

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Police arrest 11 outlaws

Islamabad Police arrest 11 outlaws

3 minutes ago
DEWA honours strategic public and private sector p ..

DEWA honours strategic public and private sector partners

32 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Armenian Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Armenian Foreign Minister

32 minutes ago
 ENOC Group and Kawasaki Motors (Philippines) Corpo ..

ENOC Group and Kawasaki Motors (Philippines) Corporation renew lubricant partner ..

32 minutes ago
 Famous US judge Caprio to address IGCF audience in ..

Famous US judge Caprio to address IGCF audience in Sharjah

32 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince meets Sarah Al Amiri, review ..

Fujairah Crown Prince meets Sarah Al Amiri, reviews UAE&#039;s latest education ..

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Kalba

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Kalba

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan