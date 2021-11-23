Over 2.1m children vaccinated against measles, rubella

Over 2.1 million children have so far been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases since the campaign started in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Over 2.1 million children have so far been vaccinated against measles and rubella diseases since the campaign started in the district.

The polio vaccine was also administered to 641,732 children up to five years of age in the week.

This was told to Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad in a review meeting here Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Dr Kashif Mahmood, DO Health Dr Bilal Ahmed and other officers were present in the meeting.