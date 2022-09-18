UrduPoint.com

Over 2.1m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan, With 18.61 Pc Decrease

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Over 2.1m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan, with 18.61 pc decrease

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 2.1 million or exactly 21,86,593 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till September 15,2022 registering decrease of 18.61 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.

 According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 1.9 million or 19,27,454 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over one million or 10,76,661 bales registering a surplus of 12.16 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 9,59,925 bales.

Sindh generated over 1.1 million or 11,09,932 bales registering decrease of 35.72 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 17,26,612 bales.

Textile mills bought 17,61,173 bales while exporters purchased 30,80 bales and Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2022-23.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 7,14,260 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 1,71,816 bales.

Total 570 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly, 4,22,340 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Punjab Buy Bahawalnagar September Sunday Cotton Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

4 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

14 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

14 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.