Over 2.1m people avail various policing services during this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that Punjab Police's khidmat centres were actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens.

Every month, millions of people across the province were benefiting from over a dozen police services at these centers. He said that during the current year, more than 2.1 million citizens have accessed policing services through the service centers. Among them, 597,627 citizens obtained character certificates, 934,000 citizens completed general police verifications, and 4,280 citizens verified private employees.

Additionally, over 172,000 citizens registered tenant registrations, more than 24,000 citizens had their vehicles verified, and 134,000 citizens received medicolegal certificates.

Over 68,000 citizens reported lost documents, and more than 5,000 filed crime reports. Furthermore, more than 96,000 citizens received copies of FIRs, while 211 reports of women’s violence were registered. As part of ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable groups, over 82,000 individuals were provided with legal and social protection, and 1,812 citizens registered under the Employee Registration (ROPE) program.

IG Punjab said that the police service centers are a remarkable project for service delivery, and services are continuously being upgraded based on citizen feedback.