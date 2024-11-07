Open Menu

Over 2.1m People Avail Various Policing Services During This Year

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Over 2.1m people avail various policing services during this year

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that Punjab Police's khidmat centres were actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that Punjab Police's khidmat centres were actively engaged in providing digital services to citizens.

Every month, millions of people across the province were benefiting from over a dozen police services at these centers. He said that during the current year, more than 2.1 million citizens have accessed policing services through the service centers. Among them, 597,627 citizens obtained character certificates, 934,000 citizens completed general police verifications, and 4,280 citizens verified private employees.

Additionally, over 172,000 citizens registered tenant registrations, more than 24,000 citizens had their vehicles verified, and 134,000 citizens received medicolegal certificates.

Over 68,000 citizens reported lost documents, and more than 5,000 filed crime reports. Furthermore, more than 96,000 citizens received copies of FIRs, while 211 reports of women’s violence were registered. As part of ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable groups, over 82,000 individuals were provided with legal and social protection, and 1,812 citizens registered under the Employee Registration (ROPE) program.

IG Punjab said that the police service centers are a remarkable project for service delivery, and services are continuously being upgraded based on citizen feedback.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Women From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation sl ..

Bank of England cuts interest rate as inflation slows

5 minutes ago
 UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy St ..

UNESCO begins talks for National Media Literacy Strategy in Lahore

1 minute ago
 Sugar Advisory Board meets to review overall sugar ..

Sugar Advisory Board meets to review overall sugar stock across the country

1 minute ago
 IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab po ..

IGP briefs under-training officers about Punjab police performance

1 minute ago
 KPCTA penalize hotels, restaurants for not submitt ..

KPCTA penalize hotels, restaurants for not submitting registration fee

1 minute ago
 NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sind ..

NRKNA hosts delegation from District Umerkot, Sindh

5 minutes ago
Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of ..

Regional Ombudsman Sukkur solves the complaints of consumers

8 minutes ago
 CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral ..

CPO replaces in-charge judicial lockup over viral video

8 minutes ago
 Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

Suaalii handed Australia debut against England

8 minutes ago
 Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces ..

Punjab's Children's Heart Surgery Program reduces waiting list for pediatric sur ..

8 minutes ago
 2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on rec ..

2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

5 minutes ago
 LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be he ..

LG by-polls on 10 vacant seats in Karachi to be held on Nov 14

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan