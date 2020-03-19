UrduPoint.com
Over 2.2 Bln Spent On Deserving Patients During Current Financial Year

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:22 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent over Rs 2.2 billion on providing medical treatment to deserving patients during current financial year, said official document

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has spent over Rs 2.2 billion on providing medical treatment to deserving patients during current financial year, said official document.

According to the document, PBM has provided medical assistance to 8,879 deserving cancer patients, while over 15,987 patients were also provided medical assistance suffering from fatal diseases during the current financial year. Likewise, as many as 12,936 deserving patients were provided medical assistance during 2018-19 while 198,635 patients were provided treatment facilities during financial year 2018-19.

PBM was providing medical assistance to vulnerable and socially disadvantaged people to fight against fatal diseases. The assistance or medical treatment of major ailments and disabilities is provided through designated government hospitals. The deserving patients are required to apply on prescribed proforma duly filed in by hospitals along with estimated treatment cost of the patient.PBM transfers the required amount to the hospital within minimum possible time after verification.

