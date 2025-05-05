Over 2,200 structures removed in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has declared the removal of encroachments from key public spaces as a top administrative priority, as the city-wide grand anti-encroachment operation continues in full swing.

During the move, over 2,200 permanent and temporary encroachments had already been cleared and in total, 21 truckloads of encroachment material had been confiscated so far.

In a major step, an unauthorized market in Hurbanspura was dismantled, with FIRs registered against those responsible. Action has also been taken in urdu Bazaar, Circular Road, and Anarkali, where illegal structures had long obstructed public movement.

DC Syed Musa Raza said that the first and foremost priority was to restore wide and accessible roads and streets, ensuring citizens’ unimpeded access to public spaces.

“This operation is being carried out without discrimination and will continue until the last encroachment is removed,” he said.

The operation is being conducted under the joint supervision of Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel, with dedicated teams of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) executing field actions.

Meanwhile, the district administration has taken strict action against profiteering across the city. prices of 19 vegetables and fruits remain stable, with noticeable reductions in the rates of potatoes, green chilies, and okra.