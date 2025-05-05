Over 2,200 Structures Removed In City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza has declared the removal of encroachments from key public spaces as a top administrative priority, as the city-wide grand anti-encroachment operation continues in full swing.
During the move, over 2,200 permanent and temporary encroachments had already been cleared and in total, 21 truckloads of encroachment material had been confiscated so far.
In a major step, an unauthorized market in Hurbanspura was dismantled, with FIRs registered against those responsible. Action has also been taken in urdu Bazaar, Circular Road, and Anarkali, where illegal structures had long obstructed public movement.
DC Syed Musa Raza said that the first and foremost priority was to restore wide and accessible roads and streets, ensuring citizens’ unimpeded access to public spaces.
“This operation is being carried out without discrimination and will continue until the last encroachment is removed,” he said.
The operation is being conducted under the joint supervision of Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia and Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel, with dedicated teams of the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) executing field actions.
Meanwhile, the district administration has taken strict action against profiteering across the city. prices of 19 vegetables and fruits remain stable, with noticeable reductions in the rates of potatoes, green chilies, and okra.
Recent Stories
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
Airblue Launches Direct Karachi-Skardu Flights to Boost Northern Tourism
Vivo V50 Lite: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Slim Package
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2025
PSL X: Kings beat Qalandars by four wickets in rain-hit thriller
PSL 2025 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI chief calls for peaceful solution of Pak-India conflict3 minutes ago
-
Two children killed, seven injured on road3 minutes ago
-
Over 2,200 structures removed in city3 minutes ago
-
Justice Ayesha conferred honorary doctorate by the University of London3 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from canal13 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin meets Qatari counterpart, agrees to enhance bilateral cooperation13 minutes ago
-
IFA seizes 200 unhygienic meat; imposes fine of Rs 50,00013 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam attack: An internal orchestration by Indian intelligence agencies against Pakistan13 minutes ago
-
Six minor girls died of suffocation23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to review development work, land acquisition for Nai Gaj dam project23 minutes ago
-
Gorakhpur Nursery plays vital role in city’s beautification; DG PHA23 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation departs for China to boost furniture exports23 minutes ago