Over 2200 students get degrees in WUM convocation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) About 2,262 graduating students were awarded degrees besides 64 gold medals and 29 PhDs in the 7th convention of Women University Multan (WUM) held at its Matital campus on Sunday.

A large number of dignitaries, educationists, community representatives, faculty members and graduating students attended the ceremony. WUM VC Dr. Kalsoom Pracha was the chief guest.

Addressing the convocation, Dr Kalsoom Pracha said that the graduates are the ambassadors of the university, with the ability to inspire change and a beacon of hope for the future graduates. She said that WUM had consistently fostered and promoted a strong culture of research and development. She highlighted the achievements of the university, its leading role in delivering information and communication technology- education, and highlighted the provision of quality education and research to the students. She welcomed all the distinguished guests and parents on gracing the event with their presence. She said that the parents, as well as teachers, deserve to be congratulated on their great efforts.

Giving a brief background of the university, the VC said the WUM was established in 2013. In a short period of eleven years, it had received many awards and recognition. It is ranked second among women's universities in the world in the Higher Education Rankings, third in the world in Gender Equality in Times Higher Education World University Ranking and second among women's universities in the world in WURI for innovation.

Four projects of NRPU, 15 of SRGP and 36 of WUM have been completed, while one project is near completion.

WUM has also signed MoUs with 58 different educational and technical institutions so far.

These remarkable achievements are a reflection of our collective commitment to create an environment where academic excellence, innovation and natural talent can flourish in an inclusive manner, she added.

More than 186 faculty members have participated in international conferences, seminars and workshops. And so far, about 56 national and international conferences, seminars and workshops have been successfully organized at WUM. So far, 2095 research papers of our faculty members have been published in HEC approved journals and Impact Factor journals, she maintained.

So far, 49 PhD scholars have received their degree from the varsity and currently 216 registered female students are engaged in PhD level research. The number of female students taking admission in the university is continuously increasing. This year, 3221 female students have taken admission in various programs. She said 675 female students have obtained different scholarships, 15 colleges in Multan and its surrounding areas are affiliated with the women university.

To strengthen the IT infrastructure and to guide and educate the female students, new website, smart campus projects, safe campus projects, video conferencing, edX, digital library etc. have been established. The university has its own YouTube channel, web tv channel and Facebook.

She commended the graduates and medal recipients, urging them to contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

The convocation was attended by VC Government Sadiq Women University Bahawalpur Shazia Anjum, VC Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana, NCBA Rector, Dr Tariq Ansari, Dr. Saeed Ahmed, Dr. Mamoona Khan , Registrar, Dr. Hina Ali Controller Examinations and chairpersons.