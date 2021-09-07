UrduPoint.com

Over 2.23 Mln Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In Pindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,239,256 people including 39,901 health workers and 2,199,355 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Tuesday, 219 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 36,482 in the district with 33,677 belonged to Rawalpindi and 2805 from other districts.

As per the latest data, 21 cases were reported from Rawal Town, 62 from Potohar town, 58 from Rawalpindi Cantt, 22 from Kallar syeda,15 from Kotli sattian,12 from Kahutta, six from Islamabad, five from AJK, four each from KPK, Gujar Khan and Taxila, two from Chakwal while one each case was reported from Mianwali, Jhelum, Gujrat and Murree.

"Presently 207 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 32 in Holy Family Hospital, 45 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 83 in Institute of Urology, 32 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, six in Bilal hospital, three each in Hearts International and district headquarters hospital, two in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

The district health authority updated that so far 33,060 patients were discharged after recovery while eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 113 stable and 86 on oxygen.

The positivity ratio was recorded at 7.01 per cent while two people had lost their battle of life during the past 24 hours in the district, it added.

