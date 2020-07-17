UrduPoint.com
Over 225,000 Stranded Pakistanis Repatriated So Far: Prime Minister Told

Fri 17th July 2020

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he said that so far over 225,000 stranded Pakistanis had been repatriated from 70 states

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousuf Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein he said that so far over 225,000 stranded Pakistanis had been repatriated from 70 states.

He said that they were striving to fulfill the prime minister's commitment of repatriating the Pakistanis stranded in different countries following the suspension of flights operation due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements and progress, the prime minister said any Pakistani living in any part of the world was its responsibility and the government would strive to fulfill it.

