Over 2.25mln Receive Policing Services This Year So Far
Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
The Police Khidmat Marakaz in Punjab provided policing services to more than 2.25 million people this year so far. Of those, 630,524 citizens obtained character certificates, over 989,000 citizens underwent general police verification, 4,319 citizens had police verification for private employees, and over 190,000 citizens registered their tenancy agreements
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Police Khidmat Marakaz in Punjab provided policing services to more than 2.25 million people this year so far. Of those, 630,524 citizens obtained character certificates, over 989,000 citizens underwent general police verification, 4,319 citizens had police verification for private employees, and over 190,000 citizens registered their tenancy agreements.
Additionally, more than 26,000 citizens had their vehicle verifications, 141,000 citizens obtained medico-legal certificates, over 72,000 citizens registered the loss of documents, and 5,259 citizens registered crime reports.
More than 102,000 citizens obtained copies of FIRs, while 213 reports of women violence were filed.
Furthermore, as part of ongoing initiatives for the protection of vulnerable groups, over 88,000 individuals were provided legal and social protection, and 2,496 citizens registered with the Employee Registration (ROPE) system.
Recent Stories
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates
Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA
Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters
England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik
Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..
Seminar on Women's land rights held
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates3 minutes ago
-
Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA4 minutes ago
-
ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors4 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet colleges from 70 to 1 ..13 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik13 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Women's land rights held13 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country13 minutes ago
-
PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat13 minutes ago
-
High level delegation visit Taxila Museum26 minutes ago
-
ATC sentences 6-years imprisonment to 10 culprits involved in May 9 case26 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar calls on H.E. Hamish Falconer MP, the UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for ..26 minutes ago
-
Commodore Ateeq ur Rehman promoted to rank of Rear Admiral5 minutes ago