Over 2.25mln receive policing services this year so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Police Khidmat Marakaz in Punjab provided policing services to more than 2.25 million people this year so far. Of those, 630,524 citizens obtained character certificates, over 989,000 citizens underwent general police verification, 4,319 citizens had police verification for private employees, and over 190,000 citizens registered their tenancy agreements.

Additionally, more than 26,000 citizens had their vehicle verifications, 141,000 citizens obtained medico-legal certificates, over 72,000 citizens registered the loss of documents, and 5,259 citizens registered crime reports.

More than 102,000 citizens obtained copies of FIRs, while 213 reports of women violence were filed.

Furthermore, as part of ongoing initiatives for the protection of vulnerable groups, over 88,000 individuals were provided legal and social protection, and 2,496 citizens registered with the Employee Registration (ROPE) system.