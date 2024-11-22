Open Menu

Over 2.25mln Receive Policing Services This Year So Far

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Over 2.25mln receive policing services this year so far

The Police Khidmat Marakaz in Punjab provided policing services to more than 2.25 million people this year so far. Of those, 630,524 citizens obtained character certificates, over 989,000 citizens underwent general police verification, 4,319 citizens had police verification for private employees, and over 190,000 citizens registered their tenancy agreements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Police Khidmat Marakaz in Punjab provided policing services to more than 2.25 million people this year so far. Of those, 630,524 citizens obtained character certificates, over 989,000 citizens underwent general police verification, 4,319 citizens had police verification for private employees, and over 190,000 citizens registered their tenancy agreements.

Additionally, more than 26,000 citizens had their vehicle verifications, 141,000 citizens obtained medico-legal certificates, over 72,000 citizens registered the loss of documents, and 5,259 citizens registered crime reports.

More than 102,000 citizens obtained copies of FIRs, while 213 reports of women violence were filed.

Furthermore, as part of ongoing initiatives for the protection of vulnerable groups, over 88,000 individuals were provided legal and social protection, and 2,496 citizens registered with the Employee Registration (ROPE) system.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicle Women Million Employment

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

3 minutes ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

3 minutes ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

4 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

4 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

4 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

4 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

13 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

13 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

29 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

13 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

13 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan