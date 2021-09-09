Over 2.29 mln receives COVID-19 vaccine

As many as 2,293,852 people including 40,008 health workers and 2,253,844 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)across the district while seven people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,293,852 people including 40,008 health workers and 2,253,844 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)across the district while seven people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Thursday,198 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 36,844 in the district.

As per the latest data,48 cases were reported from Rawal Town,47 from Potohar town,57 from Rawalpindi Cantt,14 from Kahutta,seven from Gujar Khan,six from Kallar syeda,five from Murree,four from Taxila,three from Islamabad,two each from Attock and Kotli sattian while one each case was reported from Dera Ismail Khan and Sargodha.

"Presently 201 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 33 in Holy Family Hospital,48 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,76 in Institute of Urology,32 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,four in Bilal hospital, three each in District Headquarters hospital and Hearts International hospital and two in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 33,445 patients were discharged after recovery while nine patients were on ventilators in critical condition,103 stable and 89 on oxygen.

The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 9.65 per cent in the district, it added.