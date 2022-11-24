UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Over 2.2m Zamzam bottles distributed at Prophet's Mosque during Q1 of Hijri year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has provided during the first quarter of the current Hijri year more than 15,000 tons of water received through tanks.

The total amount of consumed water in the first quarter reached 13,128 tons, while the number of water containers reached 494,508 and the distributed bottles of Zamzam water amounted to more than 2,265,128, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agency attaches great interest in testing filling points and taking random samples to ensure the safety of water, where the number of tested samples reached around 4,470 samples.

