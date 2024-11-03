Over 2.2mn Children Vaccinated Against Polio
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Today marks the final day of the special anti-polio campaign, with the second day dedicated to the catch-up phase.
The district administration of Lahore on Sunday released a report on the progress made during the first day of this catch-up initiative.
According to the report, a total of 88,104 children under the age of five received polio drops during the catch-up day. The overall goal of the seven-day polio campaign is to vaccinate 2,230,134 children across Lahore.
The deputy commissioner emphasized that the catch-up day is specifically aimed at vaccinating those children who missed their doses during the initial phase of the campaign. Teams are actively engaged in house-to-house visits, ensuring that every child receives the vital vaccine, even on this holiday.
The deputy commissioner urged parents to cooperate with polio vaccination teams, stressing the importance of ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated. "It is imperative that all children receive their polio drops," he stated, reiterating the commitment to making Lahore polio-free.
This campaign is being conducted under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is keen on ensuring the success of the anti-polio efforts in the region. Parents are encouraged to take part in this crucial health initiative by ensuring their children are vaccinated without fail.
