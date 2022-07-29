UrduPoint.com

Over 2.3 Mln Under Aged Children To Be Vaccinated Under Polio Eradication Campaign

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Over 2.3 mln under aged children to be vaccinated under polio eradication campaign

A total of 2.337 million under aged children would be vaccinated during five days of the polio eradication campaign to be started from August 29 to September 3 in all districts of Hyderabad division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A total of 2.337 million under aged children would be vaccinated during five days of the polio eradication campaign to be started from August 29 to September 3 in all districts of Hyderabad division.

This was informed by the In-charge Divisional Task Force for Polio at Hyderabad Dr. Jamshed Khanzada while briefing the members of the task force at a meeting held here on Friday under the chair of the Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon.

The meeting was informed that out of 23,37,446 under aged children, a total of 3.58,026 children will be vaccinated against Polio in Hyderabad districts, 3,95,243 children in Dadu district, 4,19,962 children in Badin district, 2,34,957 children in Jamshoro district, 1,80,578 children in Matiari district, 1,76,420 children in Sujawal district, 1,90,585 children in Tando Allahyar district, 2,27,593 children in Thatta district and 1,54,082 under aged children would be immunized in Tando Muhammad Khan district.

The Commissioner while addressing the participants of the meeting said "Vaccination is the only solution to save the children against polio therefore it is the responsibility of the people of all segments of life to play their due role and ensure vaccination of all under aged children of their respective districts." He asked the officers of the department concerned to invite the parliamentary members of their respective district to inaugurate polio eradication campaign as being the representatives of the masses, they could play a vital role in making the campaign successful and achieving the task of hundred percent coverage during the campaign.

He also directed them to consider the polio eradication campaign as their national duty and ensure cent percent coverage during the campaign.

In case of negligence, he maintained that strict legal action would be taken against the involved officers or employees.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Matiari Jamshed Sujawal August September All From Million

Recent Stories

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among ..

FM stresses need for enhancing connectivity among SCO member countries

10 minutes ago
 Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first chil ..

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expect first child

16 minutes ago
 US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, ..

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakis ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Bahawalpur chairs 45th BoD meeting of Bahawalpu ..

DC Bahawalpur chairs 45th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

2 minutes ago
 3 died, 7 injured in rain related incidents in KP

3 died, 7 injured in rain related incidents in KP

2 minutes ago
 Pak-China frequent high-level exchanges manifest s ..

Pak-China frequent high-level exchanges manifest strong ties: Ambassador Haque

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.