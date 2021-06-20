Over 2.3 mln vaccinated last week: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Sunday said that as many as 2.3 million people in Pakistan got vaccinated against COVID during the last week (June 12-18).

"More than 23 lakh vaccinations were done at a rate of 332,877 per day. This is the highest so far in any week," he said in his tweet.

The Minister informed "with 1.5 million vaccines arriving today and another almost 5 million in next 10 days, inshallah next week will be a new record".