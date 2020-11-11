Over 23 people tested coronavirus positive in Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Over 23 people have been tested COVID-19 positive during the last 24 hours in district Manshera where the total number of infected people reached 1361.

According to details, the death toll reached 29, 11 patients have been recovered and a total number of recovered patients have crossed 987 in district Mansehra.

Two more schools have been closed and sealed for ten days including Govt. High school Ahal and Govt. Girls High School Manshera after confirmation of Coronavirus positive cases in students and teachers as well.

Police Training School Mansehra also closed for 10 days when three-under training police constables were tested COVID-19 positive, health department and administration imposed a ban on meetings with students and also canceled the vacations.

The district jail Abbotabad was restricted for visitors after confirmation of COVID-19 cases in inmates while jail administration also established an isolation ward to quarantine infected prisoners and restricted all of them in the barracks.