UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 23% People To Have Lasting Post-Covid Symptoms, Finds Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:41 AM

Over 23% people to have lasting post-Covid symptoms, finds study

Among all patients infected with the coronavirus disease, more than 23 per cent continued to suffer from one or more health issues even a month after being diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a large study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Among all patients infected with the coronavirus disease, more than 23 per cent continued to suffer from one or more health issues even a month after being diagnosed with Covid-19, according to a large study.

Many patients recover from Covid-19 within a few weeks, but some exhibit persistent or new symptoms more than four weeks after first being diagnosed. Patients with such post-Covid conditions are variously referred to as having long-haul Covid, long Covid or post-acute sequelae of Covid-19 (PASC), Medical Daily reported.

The study by health care nonprofit FAIR Health in United States analysed private health care claim records for nearly 2 million people diagnosed with Covid in 2020. The people in the study ranged in age from babies to the elderly; some 53 per cent were female and 47 per cent were male.

The five most common post-Covid conditions across all ages were pain, breathing difficulties, hyperlipidemia, malaise and fatigue, and hypertension. Pain, breathing difficulties and intestinal issues were the top conditions among the paediatric population (0-18). More than 25 per cent young individuals aged between 19 and 29 showed cardiac inflammation post Covid.

Fifty per cent patients hospitalised with Covid-19 developed a post-Covid condition, while among the symptomatic patients not hospitalised, 27.

5 per cent developed long Covid. However, post-Covid symptoms were also present among 19 per cent patients who remained asymptomatic.

Most of the post-Covid conditions that were evaluated were associated more with females than males.

Further, anxiety was associated with the highest percentage of patients after Covid-19 in all age groups. It was followed by depression, adjustment and tic disorders.

The odds of death 30 days or more after initial diagnosis with Covid-19 were 46 times higher for patients who were hospitalised with Covid-19 and discharged than patients who had not been hospitalised. Among Covid-19 patients with preexisting conditions, intellectual disabilities were associated with the highest odds of death 30 days or more after initial Covid-19 diagnosis, the study showed.

"The strength of this study is really its size and its ability to look across the range of disease severity in a diversity of age groups," said Dr. Helen Chu, an associate professor of medicine and infectious diseases at the University of Washington school of Medicine.

"This is a hard study to do with that much data."

Related Topics

Washington Young Male United States 2020 Post All From Top Million Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

48 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

2 hours ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

6 minutes ago

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland

24 minutes ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

24 minutes ago

Biden Gave Putin Crystal Sculpture of Bison, Aviat ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.