Over 23 PTM Protestors Sent To Adiala Jail Till Feb12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:29 PM

A judicial magistrate on Wednesday sent 23 protestors of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) to Adiala jail till February 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :A judicial magistrate on Wednesday sent 23 protestors of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) to Adiala jail till February 12.

PTM workers were arrested by Kohsar police Tuesday during a protest against arrest of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen. The police produced the accused in the court of a local magistrate Mohammad Shoaib Akhtar.

The counsel Asad Jamal pleaded the court that the protesters had not caused any destruction or posed any resistance.

He alleged the police had registered a case against the peaceful protesters and added the case be discharged on this count.

The police demanded for judicial remand and said they still have to make a challan and collect some evidence.

The court approved the judicial remand of all 23 individuals and sent them to Adiala Jail. The court ordered to reproduce them before the court on February 12.

It is worth mentioning that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registeredat Islamabad's Kohsar Police Station against the protesters under different Sectionsof the law.

