Over 2300 Acre State Land Worth Rs 4 Billion Retrieved In A Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:23 PM

Revenue officials retrieved 2316 acre state owned agriculture land valuing worth Rs 4.12 billion in a grand operation across Khanewal district on Wednesday

Under monitoring by ADCR Waqar Ali Khan, revenue officials led by assistant commissioners carried out the operation on instructions from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi.

AC Khanewal Bakhtiyar Ismail leading a team retrieved 1389 acre agriculture land worth Rs 2.14 billion in different villages.

AC Kabirwala Syed Khurram Hameed and team retrieved 571 acre land valuing over Rs 900 million in operation at Chak 10-DH and 13-GH.

AC Mianchannu Rabia Siyal leading an official team retrieved 356 acre land valuing Rs 970 million at Chak 120 and 119/15L.

Operation was carried out employing heavy machinery and help from other departments.

DC Sherazi said the crackdown would continue unhindered and land retrieved so far would not be allowed to be illegally occupied again.

