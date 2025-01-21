Over 23,000 Pakistanis imprisoned worldwide, majority in Gulf Countries, Senate told

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar stated that a total of 23,456 Pakistani nationals are incarcerated in different countries around the world, with the highest numbers found in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

In a written response to Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur's question, he stated that 12,156 Pakistanis are incarcerated in Saudi Arabia and 5,292 in the UAE. The Ministry is currently working on gathering and consolidating updated data from all its missions over the past 10 years, which will be shared with the Senators once it is compiled.

