Open Menu

Over 23,000 Pakistanis Imprisoned Worldwide, Majority In Gulf Countries, Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 06:23 PM

Over 23,000 Pakistanis imprisoned worldwide, majority in Gulf Countries, Senate told

Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar stated that a total of 23,456 Pakistani nationals are incarcerated in different countries around the world, with the highest numbers found in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar stated that a total of 23,456 Pakistani nationals are incarcerated in different countries around the world, with the highest numbers found in the Gulf region, especially in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a written response to Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur's question, he stated that 12,156 Pakistanis are incarcerated in Saudi Arabia and 5,292 in the UAE. The Ministry is currently working on gathering and consolidating updated data from all its missions over the past 10 years, which will be shared with the Senators once it is compiled.

APP/szm-rzr-qsr

Recent Stories

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to sti ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025:  India attempts to stir another controversy over log ..

5 minutes ago
 Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas figh ..

Moldova residents caught in the middle of gas fight

7 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Counci ..

Saqr Ghobash meets Chairman of Oman's State Council

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native go ..

Abu Dhabi to be world’s first fully AI-native government across all digital se ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

UAE supports bakery operation in Gaza

40 minutes ago
 WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakehold ..

WEF echoes Aurangzeb’s call for global stakeholders to invest in priority sect ..

10 minutes ago
ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

ACRES 2025 kicks off tomorrow

55 minutes ago
 Syrians return to homes devastated by war

Syrians return to homes devastated by war

10 minutes ago
 University of Engineering and Technology (UET) mov ..

University of Engineering and Technology (UET) moving towards ERP, Student Lifec ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of m ..

Dubai Maritime Authority advances development of marine tourism in Hatta

1 hour ago
 Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Languag ..

Sharjah's 'Historical Dictionary of Arabic Language' unprecedented achievement: ..

1 hour ago
 Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

Global FDI reaches $1.4 trillion in 2024: UNCTAD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan