Over 230,000 violations addressed — ITP showcases tough road-safety push

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have launched a sweeping zero-tolerance campaign, removing over 100,000 illegally parked vehicles from city roads and issuing challans in more than 230,000 cases for violations ranging from helmetless riding and lane indiscipline to fancy number plates and wrong-way driving.

An official told APP on Tuesday that the ongoing enforcement drive has targeted a wide spectrum of offences. He said 35,081 motorcyclists were fined for riding without helmets, while 26,367 were booked for lane violations, 23,529 for not wearing seat belts, and 23,730 for wrong-way driving.

He said action was also taken against 40,721 vehicles carrying fancy or non-standard number plates, while 30,415 faced penalties for overloading.

Similarly, 5,499 drivers were fined for using mobile phones while driving, and 3,566 for driving without a licence or underage driving.

He added that 4,894 were fined for high-beam use, 5,974 for black-tinted glasses, and 3,850 for driving without number plates.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Hamzah Humayun said the campaign reflects a strict zero-tolerance policy, adding that no relaxation will be granted to violators, particularly heavy bikers, fancy silencers, one-wheelers and those involved in hooliganism. He urged citizens to cooperate with traffic wardens and demonstrate responsibility as law-abiding residents.

