Over 233,000 Trees Planted Near Brick Kilns Across Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, more than 233,000 trees have been planted around brick kilns across Punjab within just 25 days under the “Plant for Pakistan” initiative, launched as part of Chief Minister Punjab’s green vision.
According to Secretary Environment Punjab, Raja Jahangir Anwar, the plantation drive is aimed at curbing pollution caused by brick kilns and enhancing greenery in surrounding areas. The campaign is being led by the Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD), which has made remarkable progress in this short span.
Director General Environment Punjab, Imran Hamid Sheikh, stated that a total of 233,656 trees have been planted at brick kiln sites across the province since the launch of the campaign on March 21, 2025.
EPD spokesperson Sajid Bashir highlighted that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to combat air pollution from kilns and promote ecological restoration around industrial zones.
Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar reaffirmed that the tree plantation drive will continue actively, with the aim of making Punjab greener and healthier for future generations.
